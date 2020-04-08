4612 Olympia Ave

Amenities

Take A Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PCkoBPVT852



Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath Basement Apartment With Private Entrance. Move In Ready! This Home Includes On Street Parking, Two Large Bedrooms with New Wall To Wall Carpet in Bedrooms, Washer & Dryer, Black Appliances, Large Storage Area, Spacious Dining and Living Area. To Learn More, All Utilities Included!



Schedule A Tour or Apply Today Visit LeaseCollection.com/Our-Properties