Beltsville, MD
4612 Olympia Ave
Last updated June 20 2020 at 5:51 PM

4612 Olympia Ave

4612 Olympia Avenue · (301) 686-5670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4612 Olympia Avenue, Beltsville, MD 20705

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Take A Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PCkoBPVT852

Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath Basement Apartment With Private Entrance. Move In Ready! This Home Includes On Street Parking, Two Large Bedrooms with New Wall To Wall Carpet in Bedrooms, Washer & Dryer, Black Appliances, Large Storage Area, Spacious Dining and Living Area. To Learn More, All Utilities Included!

Schedule A Tour or Apply Today Visit LeaseCollection.com/Our-Properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Olympia Ave have any available units?
4612 Olympia Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4612 Olympia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Olympia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Olympia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4612 Olympia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beltsville.
Does 4612 Olympia Ave offer parking?
No, 4612 Olympia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4612 Olympia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4612 Olympia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Olympia Ave have a pool?
No, 4612 Olympia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4612 Olympia Ave have accessible units?
No, 4612 Olympia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Olympia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 Olympia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4612 Olympia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4612 Olympia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4612 Olympia Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?




