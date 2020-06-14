/
1 bedroom apartments
500 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beltsville, MD
1 Unit Available
4407 ROMLON STREET
4407 Romlon Street, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,135
653 sqft
Welcome home to this cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo located in Beltsville!This home features carpeting throughout and plenty of windows overlooking beautiful views of the surrounding area.
1 Unit Available
11322 CHERRY HILL RD
11322 Cherry Hill Road, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
759 sqft
Ready to go! 1st Floor, Fully Renovated and bright condo located in a prime location! Wood floors, new appliances, new bathroom! All utilities included! Just pay the rent and Live! Nearby hospital, shopping, major highways, near college park.
Results within 1 mile of Beltsville
Verified
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,719
901 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified
17 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,752
716 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified
37 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,375
667 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified
North College Park
19 Units Available
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,694
858 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.
1 Unit Available
3138 FAIRLAND ROAD
3138 Fairland Road, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,900
924 sqft
One of a kind recently built home available for rent.
Results within 5 miles of Beltsville
Verified
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,407
787 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified
Chillum
26 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified
24 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,755
837 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified
15 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
839 sqft
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
Verified
20 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,894
775 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Verified
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,730
855 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
16 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,311
789 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified
Langley Park
22 Units Available
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,164
789 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified
Laurel Lakes
8 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
670 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified
26 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,297
760 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Verified
11 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified
111 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
