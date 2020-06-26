923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Rarely available for rent partially furnished 2 car garage end of group townhouse with over 2700 sq ft of finished space, 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in Scots Fancy & Village. House is situated adjacent to the Maryland Golf Country Club. Includes an updated kitchen with granite and all stainless steel appliances, main floor laundry room, large living room plus family room on the lower level. Main level includes a master bedroom, over-sized walk in closet and full master bath with separate tub and shower. Upper level includes 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. Relax in your screened-in deck or grill on the adjacent deck. Just minutes to Bel Air and 10 minutes from I95. Credit check fee is a non refundable $50 per adult.