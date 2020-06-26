All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE

923 Whispering Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

923 Whispering Ridge Lane, Bel Air South, MD 21015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Rarely available for rent partially furnished 2 car garage end of group townhouse with over 2700 sq ft of finished space, 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in Scots Fancy & Village. House is situated adjacent to the Maryland Golf Country Club. Includes an updated kitchen with granite and all stainless steel appliances, main floor laundry room, large living room plus family room on the lower level. Main level includes a master bedroom, over-sized walk in closet and full master bath with separate tub and shower. Upper level includes 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. Relax in your screened-in deck or grill on the adjacent deck. Just minutes to Bel Air and 10 minutes from I95. Credit check fee is a non refundable $50 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE have any available units?
923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
