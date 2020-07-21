731 SHADY CREEK COURT

Amenities

Stunning, practically brand new estate in the heart of Bel Air ready for you to experience virtually maintenance free living! Convenient & move in ready, 2 years young with over 5600 square feet of living space! This home will not disappoint! Featuring 6 generous sized bedrooms & 5.5 bathrooms. Main level bedroom & full bath for the perfect inlaw suite or au-pair quarters. Office area or study off living room. Custom vinyl plantation shutters throughout the home, sparkling granite counters & stainless steel appliance package in kitchen. Four nice sized bedrooms in upper level, three full baths & a generous flex space perfect for office, gaming area or reading nook. Lower level fresh with brand new flooring & lots of open space to expand your lifestyle and an additional bedroom & full bathroom! No detail has been spared here. Garage has coated floors & tons of mounted storage access. All topped off by a fenced in rear yard overlooking a wooded area situated at the end of a cul de sac! All this right in Bel Air, close enough for convenience but just tucked away enough for comfort! (All 5 4k TVs on premises stay; some furniture can stay free of charge if requested) Contact LA for details on how to apply. Online application process, background & credit check included with $40 per person application fee. Pets case by case with $300 per pet nonrefundable pet fee. All utilities will remain in owners name & can be discussed as part of application process.