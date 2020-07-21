All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 731 SHADY CREEK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
731 SHADY CREEK COURT
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

731 SHADY CREEK COURT

731 Shady Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

731 Shady Creek Ct, Bel Air South, MD 21015

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning, practically brand new estate in the heart of Bel Air ready for you to experience virtually maintenance free living! Convenient & move in ready, 2 years young with over 5600 square feet of living space! This home will not disappoint! Featuring 6 generous sized bedrooms & 5.5 bathrooms. Main level bedroom & full bath for the perfect inlaw suite or au-pair quarters. Office area or study off living room. Custom vinyl plantation shutters throughout the home, sparkling granite counters & stainless steel appliance package in kitchen. Four nice sized bedrooms in upper level, three full baths & a generous flex space perfect for office, gaming area or reading nook. Lower level fresh with brand new flooring & lots of open space to expand your lifestyle and an additional bedroom & full bathroom! No detail has been spared here. Garage has coated floors & tons of mounted storage access. All topped off by a fenced in rear yard overlooking a wooded area situated at the end of a cul de sac! All this right in Bel Air, close enough for convenience but just tucked away enough for comfort! (All 5 4k TVs on premises stay; some furniture can stay free of charge if requested) Contact LA for details on how to apply. Online application process, background & credit check included with $40 per person application fee. Pets case by case with $300 per pet nonrefundable pet fee. All utilities will remain in owners name & can be discussed as part of application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 SHADY CREEK COURT have any available units?
731 SHADY CREEK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 731 SHADY CREEK COURT have?
Some of 731 SHADY CREEK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 SHADY CREEK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
731 SHADY CREEK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 SHADY CREEK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 SHADY CREEK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 731 SHADY CREEK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 731 SHADY CREEK COURT offers parking.
Does 731 SHADY CREEK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 SHADY CREEK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 SHADY CREEK COURT have a pool?
No, 731 SHADY CREEK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 731 SHADY CREEK COURT have accessible units?
No, 731 SHADY CREEK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 731 SHADY CREEK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 SHADY CREEK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 731 SHADY CREEK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 SHADY CREEK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBel Air South 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments
Bel Air South Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDYork, PAPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD
Middle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDReisterstown, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College