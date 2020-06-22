723 KIRKCALDY WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Beautiful fully renovated 3 possibly 4 bedroom with 3 full and 1 half bath townhome in the sought out neighborhood of Monmouth Meadows. Large foyer with ample storage and drop zone, family room with gorgeous arch top windows, granite counters, new stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry in the kitchen, sunroom flooded with natural light leads to deck and partially fenced in back yard. Upstairs boasts two large bedrooms. Master has ensuite bath and a walk-in closet. Basement has 3rd possibly 4th bedroom, laundry room, full bath, and family room. This home is the best rental in the neighborhood. Has all of the modern finishes you could want and more. Ready for you to move right in. Schedule a showing today. This one is a 10++++++ ***Pictures will be uploaded soon***