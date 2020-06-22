All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated March 19 2019

723 KIRKCALDY WAY

723 Kirkcaldy Way · No Longer Available
Location

723 Kirkcaldy Way, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Monmouth Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful fully renovated 3 possibly 4 bedroom with 3 full and 1 half bath townhome in the sought out neighborhood of Monmouth Meadows. Large foyer with ample storage and drop zone, family room with gorgeous arch top windows, granite counters, new stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry in the kitchen, sunroom flooded with natural light leads to deck and partially fenced in back yard. Upstairs boasts two large bedrooms. Master has ensuite bath and a walk-in closet. Basement has 3rd possibly 4th bedroom, laundry room, full bath, and family room. This home is the best rental in the neighborhood. Has all of the modern finishes you could want and more. Ready for you to move right in. Schedule a showing today. This one is a 10++++++ ***Pictures will be uploaded soon***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 KIRKCALDY WAY have any available units?
723 KIRKCALDY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 723 KIRKCALDY WAY have?
Some of 723 KIRKCALDY WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 KIRKCALDY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
723 KIRKCALDY WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 KIRKCALDY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 723 KIRKCALDY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 723 KIRKCALDY WAY offer parking?
No, 723 KIRKCALDY WAY does not offer parking.
Does 723 KIRKCALDY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 KIRKCALDY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 KIRKCALDY WAY have a pool?
No, 723 KIRKCALDY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 723 KIRKCALDY WAY have accessible units?
No, 723 KIRKCALDY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 723 KIRKCALDY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 KIRKCALDY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 KIRKCALDY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 KIRKCALDY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
