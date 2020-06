Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

End unit with spacious living room leading to kitchen with tile floor and all new appliances. French doors leading to a deck. Level rear yard that backs to trees, has a privacy fence and shed included. Finished lower level has family room w/sliders to yard, powder room, den/office and multiple storage areas. 1st month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing.