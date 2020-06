Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great brick front interior THS that features wood laminate flooring in the living, dining room and kitchen, a French door that leads to your deck and FENCED rear yard! Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms. One being the master that has shared access to the full bath. Also this home offers a finished lower rec room area with a ~ bath as well. Pets OK CASE BY CASE!Bring your application fast as homes in this community rent quickly.