Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 AM

3147 THORNAPPLE COURT

3147 Thornapple Court · No Longer Available
Location

3147 Thornapple Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
FANTASTIC 3 bedroom, 4 bath Townhome in Box hill South move in ready with all you will ever need~! 3 bedrooms, 2 full beautifully updated baths UPSTAIRS and 2 half baths. Master Bedroom has its own bath! Nestled in a private court, with visitor parking, this home features a bright Eat-in kitchen with corian countertops, tile backsplash & a large bay window. Separate dining room & a sunken family room that boasts a cozy wood burning fireplace and a deck to the outdoors with steps to the backyard and trees in the back for privacy. Fully finished lower-level with half bath and slider leading to patio under the deck. Lower Level has laundry and storage space. Baths have been updated! Spacious bedrooms, and lots of closets. BONUS: LAWN CARE PROVIDED by LANDORD. Meticulously maintained and conveniently located within minutes to shopping & restaurants. Quick jump to I-95. BEST RENTAL IN ABINGDON! NOTE: CREDIT above 650 preferred. Landlord not accepting vouchers. Pets allowed on Case by Case basis with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT have any available units?
3147 THORNAPPLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT have?
Some of 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3147 THORNAPPLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT offers parking.
Does 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT have a pool?
No, 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3147 THORNAPPLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
