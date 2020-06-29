3147 THORNAPPLE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

FANTASTIC 3 bedroom, 4 bath Townhome in Box hill South move in ready with all you will ever need~! 3 bedrooms, 2 full beautifully updated baths UPSTAIRS and 2 half baths. Master Bedroom has its own bath! Nestled in a private court, with visitor parking, this home features a bright Eat-in kitchen with corian countertops, tile backsplash & a large bay window. Separate dining room & a sunken family room that boasts a cozy wood burning fireplace and a deck to the outdoors with steps to the backyard and trees in the back for privacy. Fully finished lower-level with half bath and slider leading to patio under the deck. Lower Level has laundry and storage space. Baths have been updated! Spacious bedrooms, and lots of closets. BONUS: LAWN CARE PROVIDED by LANDORD. Meticulously maintained and conveniently located within minutes to shopping & restaurants. Quick jump to I-95. BEST RENTAL IN ABINGDON! NOTE: CREDIT above 650 preferred. Landlord not accepting vouchers. Pets allowed on Case by Case basis with pet deposit.