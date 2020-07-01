312 TOLLGATE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderfully maintained 2 BR Cape Cod conveniently located in Bel Air. Detached 2 car garage. Walk to Harford Mall and shopping. NO SMOKING! PETS CASE BY CASE! small pets only MUST USE DIANA REALTY LEASE & APPLICATION ALL FUNDS MUST BE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECKS. $50.00 APPL. FEE. 1ST MONTH'S RENT & SEC. DEP. ARE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING IMMEDIATELY AFTER APPL.ICATION IS APPROVED BY THE OWNER . AVAILABLE 4-1-2020.