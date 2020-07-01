All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 312 TOLLGATE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
312 TOLLGATE ROAD
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:45 PM

312 TOLLGATE ROAD

312 South Tollgate Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

312 South Tollgate Road, Bel Air South, MD 21014

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderfully maintained 2 BR Cape Cod conveniently located in Bel Air. Detached 2 car garage. Walk to Harford Mall and shopping. NO SMOKING! PETS CASE BY CASE! small pets only MUST USE DIANA REALTY LEASE & APPLICATION ALL FUNDS MUST BE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECKS. $50.00 APPL. FEE. 1ST MONTH'S RENT & SEC. DEP. ARE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING IMMEDIATELY AFTER APPL.ICATION IS APPROVED BY THE OWNER . AVAILABLE 4-1-2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 TOLLGATE ROAD have any available units?
312 TOLLGATE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 312 TOLLGATE ROAD have?
Some of 312 TOLLGATE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 TOLLGATE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
312 TOLLGATE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 TOLLGATE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 TOLLGATE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 312 TOLLGATE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 312 TOLLGATE ROAD offers parking.
Does 312 TOLLGATE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 TOLLGATE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 TOLLGATE ROAD have a pool?
No, 312 TOLLGATE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 312 TOLLGATE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 312 TOLLGATE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 312 TOLLGATE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 TOLLGATE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 TOLLGATE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 TOLLGATE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 BedroomsBel Air South 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Apartments with Pool
Bel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBowie, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MD
Carney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College