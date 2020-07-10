2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE

Amenities

Spacious 4 BR brick front colonial in highly sought after Monmouth Meadows Community. This home boasts beautiful hardwood flrs, 2 story entry, 9 ft ceilings, large eat-in kitchen with island, 42" cabinets & large deck. Gas Fireplace in the family room, large bedrooms on the second floor. Large Master bedroom with en-suit. Finished basement, Lg Deck. Bel Air Schools and close to I-95, etc. Home is only available to show on Tuesday, 9 June 2020. Owner will select applicant after Tuesday. Apply at https://koernerproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ $50 per adult applicant