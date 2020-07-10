All apartments in Bel Air South
2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE

2954 Airdrie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2954 Airdrie Avenue, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Monmouth Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 BR brick front colonial in highly sought after Monmouth Meadows Community. This home boasts beautiful hardwood flrs, 2 story entry, 9 ft ceilings, large eat-in kitchen with island, 42" cabinets & large deck. Gas Fireplace in the family room, large bedrooms on the second floor. Large Master bedroom with en-suit. Finished basement, Lg Deck. Bel Air Schools and close to I-95, etc. Home is only available to show on Tuesday, 9 June 2020. Owner will select applicant after Tuesday. Apply at https://koernerproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ $50 per adult applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE have any available units?
2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE have?
Some of 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2954 AIRDRIE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

