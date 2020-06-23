2249 TIDAL VIEW GARTH

Amenities

Beautiful town home for rent in Winter's Run Manor available February 1! This house features a covered front porch, back deck for entertaining, fenced in yard, finished basement (which can be used as a fourth bedroom and/or extra living room), full bathroom in basement, large eat in kitchen, two main level living rooms!! New carpet to be placed before tenant moves in in front living area, basement, steps, upstairs hallway and master bedroom. Get your showing scheduled today! No vouchers, please. No pets