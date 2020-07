Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice BelAir townhome with all appliances available for rent immediately! Large deck, Fenced back yard, Pets considered on a case by case. MUST use Weichert Realtors Lease and Application. ALL funds must be money order or cashiers check. ONCE application is approved, the 1st month rent & Security Deposit and pet FEES are due at lease signing. See View documents for more info