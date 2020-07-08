All apartments in Bel Air South
205 Lodgecliffe Ct

205 Lodgecliff Court · (443) 742-4655
Location

205 Lodgecliff Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Constant Friendship

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 Lodgecliffe Ct · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1136 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Cozy 2 Bedroom Townhome in Abingdon w/ Deck! - Cozy two bedroom Abingdon townhome boasts plush carpeting, spacious floor plan, and green backyard! Main level features large kitchen with generous counter space and large living area which leads directly out to excellent back porch with backyard views - perfect for entertaining. Upper level offers two sunny bedrooms, each with dedicated full baths for ultimate convenience. Lower level carpeted finished basement is perfect for additional living space with decorative fireplace, backyard access, bonus FULL bath, and washer/dryer!

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

BMG Property Management Information
http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5912658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

