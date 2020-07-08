205 Lodgecliffe Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace carpet

Cozy 2 Bedroom Townhome in Abingdon w/ Deck! - Cozy two bedroom Abingdon townhome boasts plush carpeting, spacious floor plan, and green backyard! Main level features large kitchen with generous counter space and large living area which leads directly out to excellent back porch with backyard views - perfect for entertaining. Upper level offers two sunny bedrooms, each with dedicated full baths for ultimate convenience. Lower level carpeted finished basement is perfect for additional living space with decorative fireplace, backyard access, bonus FULL bath, and washer/dryer!



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



