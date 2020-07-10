205 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD 21009 Constant Friendship
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c2ec64079 ---- Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhouse for rent. Hardwood and carpeting throughout. Family room with fireplace and skylight. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Finished basement with full bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Convenient to shopping restaurants and Rt 24 and I-95. A must see!! Available beginning of April.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 High Meadow Terrace have any available units?
205 High Meadow Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 205 High Meadow Terrace have?
Some of 205 High Meadow Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 High Meadow Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
205 High Meadow Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.