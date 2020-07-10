205 High Meadow Terrace

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c2ec64079 ----

Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhouse for rent. Hardwood and carpeting throughout. Family room with fireplace and skylight. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Finished basement with full bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Convenient to shopping restaurants and Rt 24 and I-95. A must see!! Available beginning of April.