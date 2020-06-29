All apartments in Bel Air South
Bel Air South, MD
1952 BLAIR COURT
1952 BLAIR COURT

1952 Blair Court · No Longer Available
Location

1952 Blair Court, Bel Air South, MD 21015
Greenbrier Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This spacious end of group townhome offers a huge eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors and separate desk or bar counter, oversized island, corian countertops and 42" cabinets. Connects to a large family room with lots of windows and opens to the spacious yard on the corner lot. Main level also offers a bright living room and powder room. Upper level offers a master bedroom suite with 2 walk in closets, french doors to the huge master bathroom with a soaking tub, separate shower, 2 vanities and 2 additional bedrooms. Use of community center and pool included. Agents - see agent notes for application instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1952 BLAIR COURT have any available units?
1952 BLAIR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 1952 BLAIR COURT have?
Some of 1952 BLAIR COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1952 BLAIR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1952 BLAIR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1952 BLAIR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1952 BLAIR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 1952 BLAIR COURT offer parking?
No, 1952 BLAIR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1952 BLAIR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1952 BLAIR COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1952 BLAIR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1952 BLAIR COURT has a pool.
Does 1952 BLAIR COURT have accessible units?
No, 1952 BLAIR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1952 BLAIR COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1952 BLAIR COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1952 BLAIR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1952 BLAIR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
