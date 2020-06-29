1952 BLAIR COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This spacious end of group townhome offers a huge eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors and separate desk or bar counter, oversized island, corian countertops and 42" cabinets. Connects to a large family room with lots of windows and opens to the spacious yard on the corner lot. Main level also offers a bright living room and powder room. Upper level offers a master bedroom suite with 2 walk in closets, french doors to the huge master bathroom with a soaking tub, separate shower, 2 vanities and 2 additional bedrooms. Use of community center and pool included. Agents - see agent notes for application instructions.