December 29 2019

1604 MARTHA COURT

1604 Martha Court · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Martha Court, Bel Air South, MD 21015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
This is a 55+ community with ELEVATOR. Stunning Condo with ALL NEW CARPETS THROUGHOUT. 2 baths, owners bath and second bath for second bedroom. Very useful Den or office off the kitchen. Stainless appliances, 42" cabinets, 9' ceilings and a great screened in porch with storage unit. Great size kitchen with view to living room and deck. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and great sized private bath. Enjoy the amenities, pool and clubhouse, walking distance from this beautiful updated condo.NO PETS PLEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 MARTHA COURT have any available units?
1604 MARTHA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 1604 MARTHA COURT have?
Some of 1604 MARTHA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 MARTHA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1604 MARTHA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 MARTHA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1604 MARTHA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 1604 MARTHA COURT offer parking?
No, 1604 MARTHA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1604 MARTHA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 MARTHA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 MARTHA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1604 MARTHA COURT has a pool.
Does 1604 MARTHA COURT have accessible units?
No, 1604 MARTHA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 MARTHA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 MARTHA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 MARTHA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 MARTHA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
