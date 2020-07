Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well kept, tidy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in desireable location. Walking distance to shopping and entertainment. Short drive to I-95. Great home in a quiet building. NO SMOKERS. Minimum credit score of 620 for all adults, all adults must apply. No vouchers. Pets case by case, size and weight restrictions, condo association restrictions, too and must have credit score of 650+ for pets and must submit pet application.