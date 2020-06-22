Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

1267 Colonnade Drive Available 08/07/20 Elegant 3BR/3.5BA Model Home in Magness Mills in Belair! - Exceptional Craftsman style 3 bedroom SFH w/ 2 car garage in the Magness Mills Community of Bel Air! Vast open floorplan offers rich wood flooring, decorative molding details, formal living/dining room combo, and separate family room with cozy fireplace! This former model home boasts a gourmet kitchen beaming with upgrades like stainless appliances, custom tile backsplash, and high end finishes throughout. Rear deck and fully finished lower level with full bath, laundry, and storage are perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous master suite with spa soaking tub and separate glass shower enclosure. Community offers walking/bike trails and pavilions for entertaining.



• Convenient to I-95, Rt. 24, and Tollgate Road

• 5 minutes to Festival of Bel Air shopping and restaurants

• 10 minutes to Wegmans and The Boulevard at Box Hill



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



