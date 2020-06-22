All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 1267 Colonnade Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
1267 Colonnade Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1267 Colonnade Drive

1267 Colonnade Dr · (410) 608-9705 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1267 Colonnade Dr, Bel Air South, MD 21014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1267 Colonnade Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
1267 Colonnade Drive Available 08/07/20 Elegant 3BR/3.5BA Model Home in Magness Mills in Belair! - Exceptional Craftsman style 3 bedroom SFH w/ 2 car garage in the Magness Mills Community of Bel Air! Vast open floorplan offers rich wood flooring, decorative molding details, formal living/dining room combo, and separate family room with cozy fireplace! This former model home boasts a gourmet kitchen beaming with upgrades like stainless appliances, custom tile backsplash, and high end finishes throughout. Rear deck and fully finished lower level with full bath, laundry, and storage are perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous master suite with spa soaking tub and separate glass shower enclosure. Community offers walking/bike trails and pavilions for entertaining.

• Convenient to I-95, Rt. 24, and Tollgate Road
• 5 minutes to Festival of Bel Air shopping and restaurants
• 10 minutes to Wegmans and The Boulevard at Box Hill

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE2766501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 Colonnade Drive have any available units?
1267 Colonnade Drive has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1267 Colonnade Drive have?
Some of 1267 Colonnade Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 Colonnade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1267 Colonnade Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 Colonnade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1267 Colonnade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1267 Colonnade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1267 Colonnade Drive does offer parking.
Does 1267 Colonnade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1267 Colonnade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 Colonnade Drive have a pool?
No, 1267 Colonnade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1267 Colonnade Drive have accessible units?
No, 1267 Colonnade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 Colonnade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1267 Colonnade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1267 Colonnade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1267 Colonnade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1267 Colonnade Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 BedroomsBel Air South 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Apartments with Pool
Bel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBowie, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MD
Carney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity