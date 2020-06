Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available immediately! Wonderfully maintained End of Group now available in Laurel Woods. 2BR 2.5BA home with 3 Finished levels, deck, two ample bedrooms w/full baths, finished lower level w/ powder room, utility and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Owner takes care of lawn maintenance and the HOA fees! Low maintenance living, great location & perfect for commuters. Sorry no pets!