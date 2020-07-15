Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 AM

76 Studio Apartments for rent in Catonsville, MD

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
5 Units Available
Westgate
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$800
513 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Westgate
5440 frederick avenue - 2
5440 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$949
400 sqft
We can fulfil your desire to live in the Catonsville Area. A Bright Studio with Huge Deck & Nature View.
Results within 5 miles of Catonsville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:20 AM
22 Units Available
Bolton Hill
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,250
479 sqft
Every home at The Jordan was designed and built with you in mind. From the abundance of natural light that streams through its double-pane windows to the super efficient heating.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
34 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$940
432 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
18 Units Available
Ridgely's Delight
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,189
595 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,123
514 sqft
Close to University Center. Units have a patio or balcony, and state-of-the-art appliances. Pets allowed. Residents have use of a community garden, gym and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
22 Units Available
Linthicum
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,378
587 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 12:29 AM
34 Units Available
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,498
601 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,125
390 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 14 at 02:09 PM
6 Units Available
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,070
450 sqft
Stylish apartments in a historic setting, with exposed brick and wood beams. Open-concept kitchens, granite countertops and modern appliances. 93 Walk Score means you're close to everything you need and want, with gym right at home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 12:16 AM
187 Units Available
Poppleton
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,400
556 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avra and Cirro in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 12:27 AM
1 Unit Available
University of MD at Baltimore
University Place
617 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,000
Come see our newly renovated apartments located on the downtown campus of the University of Maryland. Enjoy being steps away from UMMS, the VA Hospital and all the U of M graduate schools.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
5 Units Available
West Forest Park
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$945
518 sqft
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
3655 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE
3655 Forest Garden Avenue, Lochearn, MD
Studio
$900
1960 sqft
A newly renovated basement efficiency. Located in a quiet homeowner community that is close to public transportation. In walking distance to Liberty Rd and Reisterstown Rd.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
2500 Rolling Road - 202
2500 North Rolling Road, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$1,725
1033 sqft
Commercial Office Suite for Lease - Location, Location. Two story office building with elevator is located at the intersection of Rolling Road and Tudsbury Road. Easy access to I-695 and close to mass transportation. RO zoning with signage available.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
9005 S CHEVROLET DR
9005 Chevrolet Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
$2,170
Great Location. Very Nice building and Unit. Office Space was most recently used as a chiropractic office for years. Currently set up with exam/treatment rooms with large area to the rear. Reception area in front.
Results within 10 miles of Catonsville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 12:03 AM
13 Units Available
Mount Vernon
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$995
393 sqft
Mount Vernon ApartmentsJust around the corner from restaurant row on Charles Street, the Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater and minutes from the Inner Harbor, 611 Park Avenue combines great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 12:24 AM
6 Units Available
Hampden
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,594
609 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fox Building in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
29 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,512
569 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
61 Units Available
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,626
524 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
9 Units Available
Mount Vernon
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:14 AM
5 Units Available
Charles Village
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$711
314 sqft
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:34 AM
38 Units Available
Wyman Park
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,480
941 sqft
Experience ICON Residences at The Rotunda. 379 luxury apartments surround exciting new ground floor retail, giving you all the conveniences of a walk-able city lifestyle, without the congestion and high prices.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:08 AM
5 Units Available
Charles Village
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$936
282 sqft
Charles Village Apartments ' Jefferson HouseJefferson House features studio and one bedroom apartment homes with heat and water included in the rent.

July 2020 Catonsville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Catonsville Rent Report. Catonsville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Catonsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Catonsville rents increased significantly over the past month

Catonsville rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Catonsville stand at $1,172 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,471 for a two-bedroom. Catonsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Catonsville over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Catonsville

    As rents have increased moderately in Catonsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Catonsville is less affordable for renters.

    • Catonsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,471 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Catonsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Catonsville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Catonsville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

