Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This beautiful 2 bedroom condo has it all! Large living room & separate dining area w/ eat in kitchen! Oversized bedrooms! Master bedroom has a large closet w separate bathroom w sunk in tub and privacy! A second bathroom included for guests and second separate bedroom! Large deck on second level great for entertaining & to view a peaceful view to common area!