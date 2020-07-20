All apartments in Baltimore County
24 Bailey Lane

24 Bailey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24 Bailey Lane, Baltimore County, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
24 Bailey Lane Available 08/09/19 Beautiful End-of-Group Garage Townhome in New Town - Beautiful brick-front end-of-group garage town home in New Town has entry level rec room with a gas fireplace and walkout to the rear yard. There are wooden floors throughout the main level. There is an eat-in kitchen with a bay window, stainless steel appliances and an overlook to the lower level and deck access. Enjoy the private owners' suite with a sitting area, walk-in closet and luxurious garden bath with jetted soaking tub and separate shower. The other two bedrooms are very spacious. There is even laundry on the upper level!

(RLNE2414377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Bailey Lane have any available units?
24 Bailey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore County, MD.
What amenities does 24 Bailey Lane have?
Some of 24 Bailey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Bailey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24 Bailey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Bailey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24 Bailey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore County.
Does 24 Bailey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24 Bailey Lane offers parking.
Does 24 Bailey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Bailey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Bailey Lane have a pool?
No, 24 Bailey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24 Bailey Lane have accessible units?
No, 24 Bailey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Bailey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Bailey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Bailey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Bailey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
