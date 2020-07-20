Amenities

24 Bailey Lane Available 08/09/19 Beautiful End-of-Group Garage Townhome in New Town - Beautiful brick-front end-of-group garage town home in New Town has entry level rec room with a gas fireplace and walkout to the rear yard. There are wooden floors throughout the main level. There is an eat-in kitchen with a bay window, stainless steel appliances and an overlook to the lower level and deck access. Enjoy the private owners' suite with a sitting area, walk-in closet and luxurious garden bath with jetted soaking tub and separate shower. The other two bedrooms are very spacious. There is even laundry on the upper level!



