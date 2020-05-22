172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large updated TH in sought after Loveton Farms. Upgrades include hardwood floors throughout main level, laminate in all bedrooms and LL, granite counter tops, updated vanities in bathrooms and more! Master has large loft perfect for an office or workout room.Lower level has a fireplace and laundry room. Also, sliders walk out to a paver patio.On the main level, the kitchen has sliders to a deck that overlooks woods and a grassy are for play. PETS ARE ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. More pictures to follow. Owner will make repairs when tenant moves out. Please do not engage with tenant if he is present.