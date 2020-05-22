All apartments in Baltimore County
172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE

172 English Run Circle · No Longer Available
Location

172 English Run Circle, Baltimore County, MD 21152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large updated TH in sought after Loveton Farms. Upgrades include hardwood floors throughout main level, laminate in all bedrooms and LL, granite counter tops, updated vanities in bathrooms and more! Master has large loft perfect for an office or workout room.Lower level has a fireplace and laundry room. Also, sliders walk out to a paver patio.On the main level, the kitchen has sliders to a deck that overlooks woods and a grassy are for play. PETS ARE ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. More pictures to follow. Owner will make repairs when tenant moves out. Please do not engage with tenant if he is present.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE have any available units?
172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore County, MD.
What amenities does 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE have?
Some of 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 ENGLISH RUN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
