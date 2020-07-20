All apartments in Baltimore County
Find more places like 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore County, MD
/
13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR
Last updated April 20 2019 at 10:12 PM

13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR

13101 Shaneybrook Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13101 Shaneybrook Circle, Baltimore County, MD 21136

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
pet friendly
Great opportunity to rent this stunning 4 bedroom 3,5 bath colonial off the Falls Road corridor. Bright and open floor plan. Expansive rec room in lower level which includes additional media room. Perfectly sited on private level backyard. Enjoy the in-ground pool (tenant responsible for opening and closing and maintenance during pool season). Minutes to Wegman's and all major Highways. Longer lease available and pets will be considered on a case by case basis (no cats). No smokers. All applications must be made on line go to Long & Foster.com put in address and it will direct you to application site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR have any available units?
13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore County, MD.
What amenities does 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR have?
Some of 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR currently offering any rent specials?
13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR is pet friendly.
Does 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR offer parking?
Yes, 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR offers parking.
Does 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR have a pool?
Yes, 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR has a pool.
Does 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR have accessible units?
No, 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruxton Landing
1600 Ruxton Road
Towson, MD 21204
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way
White Marsh, MD 21236
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd
Essex, MD 21221
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave
Catonsville, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Baltimore County 2 Bedrooms
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDEldersburg, MDBel Air North, MDTimonium, MDReisterstown, MDBel Air, MDBel Air South, MD
Edgewood, MDIlchester, MDLansdowne, MDLinthicum, MDDundalk, MDBrooklyn Park, MDArbutus, MDEdgemere, MDRandallstown, MDWoodlawn, MDPasadena, MDFerndale, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College