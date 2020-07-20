13101 SHANEYBROOK CIR

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage media room pet friendly

Great opportunity to rent this stunning 4 bedroom 3,5 bath colonial off the Falls Road corridor. Bright and open floor plan. Expansive rec room in lower level which includes additional media room. Perfectly sited on private level backyard. Enjoy the in-ground pool (tenant responsible for opening and closing and maintenance during pool season). Minutes to Wegman's and all major Highways. Longer lease available and pets will be considered on a case by case basis (no cats). No smokers. All applications must be made on line go to Long & Foster.com put in address and it will direct you to application site.