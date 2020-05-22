All apartments in Aspen Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2607 Camelback Lane

2607 Camelback Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2607 Camelback Lane, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
$1950 /Spacious 3BD/2BA Condo in Aspen Hill - Property Id: 13018

Live in beautiful and safe Wintergate at Longmead Condominiums!

Spacious top floor condo unit with cathedral ceiling and sky lights = lots of natural light.Large open floor plan. Hardwood floors, fresh paint! Full sized balcony with awesome views. Gas fireplace in living room! In-suite Master with walk in closet! Updated appliances, full washer/dryer.

INCLUDED in rent:
-Community amenities- TWO swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, safe walking/running/biking paths
-Reserved spaces for residents and ample guest parking
-Water/Sewer fees
Conveniently located to ICC, Glenmont Metro Station, Buses: Metro, RideOn, Shopping
Walking distance to East Norbeck Local Park which features a playground, softball field, baseball field, soccer field and two lighted tennis and basketball courts.

Move in: First month + Deposit

Email for additional information and/or to schedule a viewing, serious inquiries only

**Background/credit check/references required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/13018
Property Id 13018

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4682225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

