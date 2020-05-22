2607 Camelback Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

$1950 /Spacious 3BD/2BA Condo in Aspen Hill - Property Id: 13018



Live in beautiful and safe Wintergate at Longmead Condominiums!



Spacious top floor condo unit with cathedral ceiling and sky lights = lots of natural light.Large open floor plan. Hardwood floors, fresh paint! Full sized balcony with awesome views. Gas fireplace in living room! In-suite Master with walk in closet! Updated appliances, full washer/dryer.



INCLUDED in rent:

-Community amenities- TWO swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, safe walking/running/biking paths

-Reserved spaces for residents and ample guest parking

-Water/Sewer fees

Conveniently located to ICC, Glenmont Metro Station, Buses: Metro, RideOn, Shopping

Walking distance to East Norbeck Local Park which features a playground, softball field, baseball field, soccer field and two lighted tennis and basketball courts.



Move in: First month + Deposit



Email for additional information and/or to schedule a viewing, serious inquiries only



**Background/credit check/references required

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/13018

No Pets Allowed



