2607 Camelback Lane

$1950 /Spacious 3BD/2BA Condo in Aspen Hill - Property Id: 13018
Live in beautiful and safe Wintergate at Longmead Condominiums!
Spacious top floor condo unit with cathedral ceiling and sky lights = lots of natural light.Large open floor plan. Hardwood floors, fresh paint! Full sized balcony with awesome views. Gas fireplace in living room! In-suite Master with walk in closet! Updated appliances, full washer/dryer.
INCLUDED in rent:
-Community amenities- TWO swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, safe walking/running/biking paths
-Reserved spaces for residents and ample guest parking
-Water/Sewer fees
Conveniently located to ICC, Glenmont Metro Station, Buses: Metro, RideOn, Shopping
Walking distance to East Norbeck Local Park which features a playground, softball field, baseball field, soccer field and two lighted tennis and basketball courts.
Move in: First month + Deposit
Email for additional information and/or to schedule a viewing, serious inquiries only
**Background/credit check/references required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/13018
Property Id 13018
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4682225)