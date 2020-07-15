Apartment List
102 Apartments for rent in Aspen Hill, MD with garages

Aspen Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14116 BEECHVUE LANE
14116 Beechvue Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2228 sqft
**Spacious rooms and unusually large lot backing to wooded area on quiet tree lined street, 2 car garage, separate dining rm, updated table space kit with pass-through to family room and wood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2304 COLD MEADOW WAY
2304 Cold Meadow Way, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
2100 sqft
Town home, beautiful Longmead community. This community is near all transportation routes, including the ICC. Short commute to DC or Baltimore.
Results within 1 mile of Aspen Hill
Verified

The Terano

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

The Alaire

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
23 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD
16221 Whitehaven Road, Olney, MD
7 Bedrooms
$8,950
7200 sqft
Your "STAYCATION" resort-style home awaits! Beautifully appointed, this forever home features all sorts of delights and surprises to treat including a sauna, spa, crystal clear mineral pool, home-gym, vast patios and fabulous entertaining space.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
2613 BAINBRIDGE LANE
2613 Bainbridge Lane, Glenmont, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1978 sqft
Spacious house with eat in kitchen and living/dining room on the main level. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the upper level. Large family room with fire place, 4th bedroom, full bathroom and nice size laundry room on lower level.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
15512 THISTLEBRIDGE COURT
15512 Thistlebridge Drive, Olney, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2240 sqft
LOCATION is key here. Quick access to ICC and 1.5 miles to Metro. Top of the line finishes ... hardwoods, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and FP in the great room area.
Results within 5 miles of Aspen Hill
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
$
83 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,288
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
84 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,395
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
24 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,541
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
53 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
29 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,765
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,118
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,598
1288 sqft
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
34 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
West Rockville
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,651
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
23 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,499
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,618
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1119 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
23 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,285
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
26 Units Available
West Rockville
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,520
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
24 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
27 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,420
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
22 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,570
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,793
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
39 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

The Perry

Last updated July 16 at 12:35 AM
18 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,880
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1617 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
City Guide for Aspen Hill, MD

Aspen Hill was named for the beauty of the Aspen trees that surrounded the first post office to service the local area. Then, as now, the beauty of the area is one of the many features that bring people to the area.

Aspen Hill is located in southern Maryland, less than 15 miles from the nations capital. While it is a designated census location, it remains unincorporated. The boundaries of the area are loosely defined but are understood to include the areas of Wheaton, Rockville, and Silver Spring.Aspen Hill is the name given to the majority of the towns within Marylands Montgomery County. It is not simply one city; it is several cities, all of which are essentially suburbs of the nations capital. This area is centrally located and as such one can expect to pay more for the convenience of being near so many opportunities for work and play. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Aspen Hill, MD

Aspen Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

