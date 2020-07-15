102 Apartments for rent in Aspen Hill, MD with garages
Aspen Hill was named for the beauty of the Aspen trees that surrounded the first post office to service the local area. Then, as now, the beauty of the area is one of the many features that bring people to the area.
Aspen Hill is located in southern Maryland, less than 15 miles from the nations capital. While it is a designated census location, it remains unincorporated. The boundaries of the area are loosely defined but are understood to include the areas of Wheaton, Rockville, and Silver Spring.Aspen Hill is the name given to the majority of the towns within Marylands Montgomery County. It is not simply one city; it is several cities, all of which are essentially suburbs of the nations capital. This area is centrally located and as such one can expect to pay more for the convenience of being near so many opportunities for work and play. See more
Aspen Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.