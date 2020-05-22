14429 PARKVALE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Gorgeous 2nd floor split level unit with a spacious balcony, energy efficient windows, & washer/dryer inside! Newly remodeled kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and sparkling granite countertops! Whether you're taking a swim in the private pool, strolling through the trails at Rock Creek or making a pit stop at Rock Creek Village Shopping Center, this community has it all! This unit comes with 1 reserved parking space & plenty of guest parking and is conveniently located near both Twinbrook & Rockville metro stations. Don't miss this one... check it out today!