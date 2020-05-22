All apartments in Aspen Hill
14429 PARKVALE ROAD

Location

14429 Parkvale Road, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Gorgeous 2nd floor split level unit with a spacious balcony, energy efficient windows, & washer/dryer inside! Newly remodeled kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and sparkling granite countertops! Whether you're taking a swim in the private pool, strolling through the trails at Rock Creek or making a pit stop at Rock Creek Village Shopping Center, this community has it all! This unit comes with 1 reserved parking space & plenty of guest parking and is conveniently located near both Twinbrook & Rockville metro stations. Don't miss this one... check it out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14429 PARKVALE ROAD have any available units?
14429 PARKVALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 14429 PARKVALE ROAD have?
Some of 14429 PARKVALE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14429 PARKVALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14429 PARKVALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14429 PARKVALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14429 PARKVALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 14429 PARKVALE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 14429 PARKVALE ROAD offers parking.
Does 14429 PARKVALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14429 PARKVALE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14429 PARKVALE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 14429 PARKVALE ROAD has a pool.
Does 14429 PARKVALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14429 PARKVALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14429 PARKVALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14429 PARKVALE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14429 PARKVALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14429 PARKVALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
