Save money while you LIVE AND RUN your business in this awesome renovated property! Plenty of storage! Gated back area for equipment, etc. Nice corner lot with street exposure for marketing/signage. Come and see it today! Lease 12-24.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4601 BENSON AVENUE have any available units?
4601 BENSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
Is 4601 BENSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4601 BENSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.