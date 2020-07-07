1227 Seven Oaks Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please click here to apply Welcome home to this spacious 3-bedroom home bear UMBC located in Halethorpe, Maryland! This beautiful home features a large surrounding yard, with a back patio, as well as a side patio. Both are perfect for outdoor time with family and friends! Cook in an open kitchen with connecting dining room! Enjoy the fireplace in the family room, and host in the large connecting living room featuring tiled flooring. The bedrooms are located upstairs and have plenty of closet space! Enjoy the overlooking views of the large yard. This home is close to major routes and is 10 minutes from the heart of Baltimore, making this a great location! Nearby is Patapsco Valley State Park and Patapsco Bay. Enjoy activities such as, biking, camping, or boating! This one will go fast, DONT MISS OUT!