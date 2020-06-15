1067 ELM ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Comfortable living with this newly remodeled 4 Bedroom /2 Bath home. New kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel appliances. The master bedroom is the entire lower level with its own full bathroom, walk in oversized closet and coffee bar. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and one full bath and the main level has a formal living room, formal dining room and newly remodeled kitchen. Fresh paint and carpet throughout the entire home. Brand new high efficiency central air and heating keeps the utility bills affordable. The rear was converted into a 2-3 car parking pad so no worries about not getting a spot after a long days work!