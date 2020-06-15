All apartments in Arbutus
Find more places like 1067 ELM ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arbutus, MD
/
1067 ELM ROAD
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM

1067 ELM ROAD

1067 Elm Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arbutus
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1067 Elm Road, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Comfortable living with this newly remodeled 4 Bedroom /2 Bath home. New kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel appliances. The master bedroom is the entire lower level with its own full bathroom, walk in oversized closet and coffee bar. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and one full bath and the main level has a formal living room, formal dining room and newly remodeled kitchen. Fresh paint and carpet throughout the entire home. Brand new high efficiency central air and heating keeps the utility bills affordable. The rear was converted into a 2-3 car parking pad so no worries about not getting a spot after a long days work!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 ELM ROAD have any available units?
1067 ELM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 1067 ELM ROAD have?
Some of 1067 ELM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 ELM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1067 ELM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 ELM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1067 ELM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 1067 ELM ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1067 ELM ROAD offers parking.
Does 1067 ELM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1067 ELM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 ELM ROAD have a pool?
No, 1067 ELM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1067 ELM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1067 ELM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 ELM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 ELM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1067 ELM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1067 ELM ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct
Arbutus, MD 21227

Similar Pages

Arbutus 1 BedroomsArbutus 2 Bedrooms
Arbutus Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArbutus Apartments with Parking
Arbutus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MD
Takoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist University