Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath near the heart of Arbutus. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels. Finished basement offers additional living space, laundry and storage. Enclosed front porch is the perfect place to sit on summer evenings. Back yard is fenced in with parking pad. Convenient commuter location, close to 195, 95, MARC, UMBC. Professionally managed rental. Pets allowed on case by case basis. $50 application fee per adult.