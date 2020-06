Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Available 04/10/20 Cute end unit unit in Mariners Point - Property Id: 237878



Great unit unit home in the Mariners Point Community. Three Bedrooms and 2 and half baths. A Community club with a swimming pool is an extra bonus. There are stainless steel appliances with a great house layout. Close to restaurants, shopping and downtown Annapolis.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237878

Property Id 237878



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5621361)