919 CREEK DRIVE

Great Eastport location -- Creek Drive across street from water and easy walk to Eastport shops, restaurants and DTA! Lovely renovated home with garage plus off-street parking. Open floor plan features all hardwood floors. Living room with gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with Viking gas range, screened porch and large Ipe deck in fenced rear yard, master suite on main level with luxe bath, Second master suite on upper level with steam shower and additional bedroom and bath. Detached garage with adjoining heated/cooled workshop/storage room plus additional off-street parking accessed from rear alley. Wonderful opportunity to be in the midst of everything Annapolis!