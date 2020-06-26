All apartments in Annapolis
919 CREEK DRIVE
919 CREEK DRIVE

919 Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

919 Creek Drive, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Great Eastport location -- Creek Drive across street from water and easy walk to Eastport shops, restaurants and DTA! Lovely renovated home with garage plus off-street parking. Open floor plan features all hardwood floors. Living room with gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with Viking gas range, screened porch and large Ipe deck in fenced rear yard, master suite on main level with luxe bath, Second master suite on upper level with steam shower and additional bedroom and bath. Detached garage with adjoining heated/cooled workshop/storage room plus additional off-street parking accessed from rear alley. Wonderful opportunity to be in the midst of everything Annapolis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

