8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool tennis court

This light filled, top floor 2 bedroom condo has been lovingly renovated with beautiful finishes including a fantastic kitchen and two full baths. New flooring throughout is a soft grey wood look and water resistant vinyl. Ceiling fans in most rooms; new lighting throughout. Baths feature ceramic tile enclosures, new vanities, fixtures, toilets. Bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the condo; master with private bath. Plantation blinds included. Ample parking; community amenities include large outdoor pool, tennis courts, tot lots, landscaped and treed common areas. Easy access to shopping, Quiet Waters park, downtown and Routes 50 and 97. Condo fee includes most utilities including gas heat, hot water, cooking and water, sewer and trash, along with pool and tennis! Tenant responsible for additional $100 per month utility fee. Pets are case/case; no cats please. What are you waiting for?