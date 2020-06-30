All apartments in Annapolis
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM

8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE

8 Silverwood Circle · No Longer Available
Annapolis
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

8 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
This light filled, top floor 2 bedroom condo has been lovingly renovated with beautiful finishes including a fantastic kitchen and two full baths. New flooring throughout is a soft grey wood look and water resistant vinyl. Ceiling fans in most rooms; new lighting throughout. Baths feature ceramic tile enclosures, new vanities, fixtures, toilets. Bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the condo; master with private bath. Plantation blinds included. Ample parking; community amenities include large outdoor pool, tennis courts, tot lots, landscaped and treed common areas. Easy access to shopping, Quiet Waters park, downtown and Routes 50 and 97. Condo fee includes most utilities including gas heat, hot water, cooking and water, sewer and trash, along with pool and tennis! Tenant responsible for additional $100 per month utility fee. Pets are case/case; no cats please. What are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE have?
Some of 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

