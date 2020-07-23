8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE

Amenities

Rare affordable opportunity in the vibrant West Street corridor. Unique spacious semi-detached home with loft. Hardwoods on main level. Kitchen with breakfast nook, ceramic floors and stainless appliances. Open concept dining and living rooms. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and balcony. The third level loft bedroom offers beautiful natural light provided by a skylight..it makes a great office too. Bathrooms have been updated with ceramic floors, tiled surrounds and contemporary fixtures. The finished basement offers storage, laundry and a lot of flexibility House is in very good condition. Walking distance to brand new library, shopping and historic district. Convenient to all transportation hubs. Also listed For Sale.