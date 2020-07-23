All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated July 18 2020 at 8:56 PM

8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE

8 South Cherry Grove Avenue · (866) 677-6937
Location

8 South Cherry Grove Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Rare affordable opportunity in the vibrant West Street corridor. Unique spacious semi-detached home with loft. Hardwoods on main level. Kitchen with breakfast nook, ceramic floors and stainless appliances. Open concept dining and living rooms. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and balcony. The third level loft bedroom offers beautiful natural light provided by a skylight..it makes a great office too. Bathrooms have been updated with ceramic floors, tiled surrounds and contemporary fixtures. The finished basement offers storage, laundry and a lot of flexibility House is in very good condition. Walking distance to brand new library, shopping and historic district. Convenient to all transportation hubs. Also listed For Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE have any available units?
8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE have?
Some of 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE offers parking.
Does 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE have a pool?
No, 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE have accessible units?
No, 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 S CHERRY GROVE AVE has units with dishwashers.
