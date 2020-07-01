All apartments in Annapolis
Annapolis, MD
414 STATE STREET
Last updated February 17 2020

414 STATE STREET

414 State Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

414 State Street, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular rental located in the heart of Eastport. This newer construction (Built in 2016) was built to the highest of standards. The main level features an open floor plan with a custom kitchen that opens up to the living room, an office/den, hardwood floors through out, gas fireplace and custom trim work in EVERY room. The home has tons of energy efficient windows that allow natural light. Master bedroom has 2 separate walk in closets, ensuite bath with dual vanity, glass inclosed shower with separate large soaking tub. Recessed lighting through out the home, 2 zone energy efficient HVAC and natural gas heat. Full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and fully fenced backyard. Off street parking, walkable to historic Annapolis and all the great Eastport restaurants. It is rare for a rental of this quality in this location. No pets (don't ask) and 1 and half months rent for security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 STATE STREET have any available units?
414 STATE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 STATE STREET have?
Some of 414 STATE STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 STATE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
414 STATE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 STATE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 414 STATE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 414 STATE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 414 STATE STREET offers parking.
Does 414 STATE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 STATE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 STATE STREET have a pool?
No, 414 STATE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 414 STATE STREET have accessible units?
No, 414 STATE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 414 STATE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 STATE STREET has units with dishwashers.

