414 STATE STREET

Spectacular rental located in the heart of Eastport. This newer construction (Built in 2016) was built to the highest of standards. The main level features an open floor plan with a custom kitchen that opens up to the living room, an office/den, hardwood floors through out, gas fireplace and custom trim work in EVERY room. The home has tons of energy efficient windows that allow natural light. Master bedroom has 2 separate walk in closets, ensuite bath with dual vanity, glass inclosed shower with separate large soaking tub. Recessed lighting through out the home, 2 zone energy efficient HVAC and natural gas heat. Full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and fully fenced backyard. Off street parking, walkable to historic Annapolis and all the great Eastport restaurants. It is rare for a rental of this quality in this location. No pets (don't ask) and 1 and half months rent for security deposit.