Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

407 TAYLOR AVENUE

407 Taylor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

407 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to 407 Taylor Ave ! Located in Annapolis, MD . Steps to the Naval Academy stadium. This home features 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths. Nicely renovated with preserved charm. Foyer Entrance, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace in Living room, Dining Area, Lots of light, All season side porch, Full unfinished basement, Large Deck and outside entertainment area. Fenced back yard. Off street parking. Walk to Downtown Annapolis, Restaurants and Shopping. Minutes to Routes 50 & 97. Great location for commuting to Baltimore or Washington DC Pets on a case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 TAYLOR AVENUE have any available units?
407 TAYLOR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 TAYLOR AVENUE have?
Some of 407 TAYLOR AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 TAYLOR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
407 TAYLOR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 TAYLOR AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 TAYLOR AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 407 TAYLOR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 407 TAYLOR AVENUE offers parking.
Does 407 TAYLOR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 TAYLOR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 TAYLOR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 407 TAYLOR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 407 TAYLOR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 407 TAYLOR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 407 TAYLOR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 TAYLOR AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
