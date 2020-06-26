407 TAYLOR AVENUE

Amenities

Welcome to 407 Taylor Ave ! Located in Annapolis, MD . Steps to the Naval Academy stadium. This home features 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths. Nicely renovated with preserved charm. Foyer Entrance, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace in Living room, Dining Area, Lots of light, All season side porch, Full unfinished basement, Large Deck and outside entertainment area. Fenced back yard. Off street parking. Walk to Downtown Annapolis, Restaurants and Shopping. Minutes to Routes 50 & 97. Great location for commuting to Baltimore or Washington DC Pets on a case by case