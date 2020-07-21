Rent Calculator
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
406 ADAMS STREET
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:22 PM
406 ADAMS STREET
406 Adams Street
·
Location
406 Adams Street, Annapolis, MD 21403
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LISTED AND LEASED SAME DAY. FOUR MOTH SHORT TERM RENTAL EFFECTIVE 10/1/2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 406 ADAMS STREET have any available units?
406 ADAMS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Annapolis, MD
.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Annapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 406 ADAMS STREET have?
Some of 406 ADAMS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 406 ADAMS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
406 ADAMS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 ADAMS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 406 ADAMS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Annapolis
.
Does 406 ADAMS STREET offer parking?
No, 406 ADAMS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 406 ADAMS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 ADAMS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 ADAMS STREET have a pool?
No, 406 ADAMS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 406 ADAMS STREET have accessible units?
No, 406 ADAMS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 406 ADAMS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 ADAMS STREET has units with dishwashers.
