Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

280 P Hilltop Lane Available 07/15/19 280 P Hilltop Lane - 280 Hilltop Lane Unit P

Annapolis, MD 21403



Status: Available on July 15, 2019



A Charming Two-Level 2 bedroom townhouse located in a Great Annapolis Community! Beautiful kitchen design with marble countertops. Large bedrooms on second floor with ample closet space. Private fenced in courtyard with storage shed! Off street parking available for each occupant. 2 Community Pools! Minutes from Route 50 and 97! Ready for move in on July 15, 2019. $1,595.00



PROPERTY DETAILS:



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Heat: Electric

Cooling: Central



Amenities:

Large Closets

Fenced in courtyard

Off Street Parking

Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer in unit

Storage Space

Community Pool



**Lease Term: 1 year minimum



Pets: Case by Case



Pet Deposit: Case by Case



Showings: By appointment only.



Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.



(RLNE2282005)