280 P Hilltop Lane

280 Hilltop Ln · No Longer Available
Location

280 Hilltop Ln, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

280 P Hilltop Lane Available 07/15/19 280 P Hilltop Lane - 280 Hilltop Lane Unit P
Annapolis, MD 21403

Status: Available on July 15, 2019

A Charming Two-Level 2 bedroom townhouse located in a Great Annapolis Community! Beautiful kitchen design with marble countertops. Large bedrooms on second floor with ample closet space. Private fenced in courtyard with storage shed! Off street parking available for each occupant. 2 Community Pools! Minutes from Route 50 and 97! Ready for move in on July 15, 2019. $1,595.00

PROPERTY DETAILS:

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1.5
Heat: Electric
Cooling: Central

Amenities:
Large Closets
Fenced in courtyard
Off Street Parking
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer in unit
Storage Space
Community Pool

**Lease Term: 1 year minimum

Pets: Case by Case

Pet Deposit: Case by Case

Showings: By appointment only.

Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.

(RLNE2282005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

