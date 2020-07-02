All apartments in Annapolis
25 LAFAYETTE AVENUE

25 Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25 Lafayette Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Updated 2012, and spruced up again in 2020, this 2nd floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apt w/shared foyer 2 blocks from Church Circle is ADORABLE! Upgrades include new wood look vinyl flooring, updated bath with ceramic tile, new vanity, toilet and glazed bathtub, fixtures. Painted kitchen cabinets, new stainless appliances and beautiful granite counter, plantation blinds. Shared basement laundry facilities as well as add's storage room. Walk to town/close to bus lines. On street permit parking. Owner/agent. No smoking or dogs but cats considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

