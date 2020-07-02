25 LAFAYETTE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Updated 2012, and spruced up again in 2020, this 2nd floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apt w/shared foyer 2 blocks from Church Circle is ADORABLE! Upgrades include new wood look vinyl flooring, updated bath with ceramic tile, new vanity, toilet and glazed bathtub, fixtures. Painted kitchen cabinets, new stainless appliances and beautiful granite counter, plantation blinds. Shared basement laundry facilities as well as add's storage room. Walk to town/close to bus lines. On street permit parking. Owner/agent. No smoking or dogs but cats considered.