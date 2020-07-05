217 Victor Parkway #E

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool pet friendly tennis court

Fairwinds Annapolis Condo - This clean updated Condo features 2 beds 2 baths, with an updated kitchen and a balcony for relaxing. Unit is Cable Ready, has a Dining Room, Hardwood Floor Living Room, Newly Remodeled Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Playground, Pool,, Tennis Court, Tile Floor, Walk-In Closet, Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and City Living at its finest.



http://fairwindsofannapolis.org/community/



Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com.



Small Dogs Ok

No Cats

Utilities Gas and Water

NO SMOKING ALLOWED



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 36 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Security Deposit equal to one months rent

*

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



(RLNE5315113)