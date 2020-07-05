217 Victor Parkway #E

Amenities
Fairwinds Annapolis Condo - This clean updated Condo features 2 beds 2 baths, with an updated kitchen and a balcony for relaxing. Unit is Cable Ready, has a Dining Room, Hardwood Floor Living Room, Newly Remodeled Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Playground, Pool,, Tennis Court, Tile Floor, Walk-In Closet, Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and City Living at its finest.
http://fairwindsofannapolis.org/community/
Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com.
Small Dogs Ok
No Cats
Utilities Gas and Water
NO SMOKING ALLOWED
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 36 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit equal to one months rent
*
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
(RLNE5315113)