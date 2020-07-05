All apartments in Annapolis
217 Victor Parkway #E
217 Victor Parkway #E

217 Victor Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

217 Victor Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Fairwinds Annapolis Condo - This clean updated Condo features 2 beds 2 baths, with an updated kitchen and a balcony for relaxing. Unit is Cable Ready, has a Dining Room, Hardwood Floor Living Room, Newly Remodeled Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Playground, Pool,, Tennis Court, Tile Floor, Walk-In Closet, Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and City Living at its finest.

http://fairwindsofannapolis.org/community/

Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com.

Small Dogs Ok
No Cats
Utilities Gas and Water
NO SMOKING ALLOWED

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 36 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit equal to one months rent
*
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5315113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Victor Parkway #E have any available units?
217 Victor Parkway #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Victor Parkway #E have?
Some of 217 Victor Parkway #E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Victor Parkway #E currently offering any rent specials?
217 Victor Parkway #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Victor Parkway #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Victor Parkway #E is pet friendly.
Does 217 Victor Parkway #E offer parking?
No, 217 Victor Parkway #E does not offer parking.
Does 217 Victor Parkway #E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Victor Parkway #E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Victor Parkway #E have a pool?
Yes, 217 Victor Parkway #E has a pool.
Does 217 Victor Parkway #E have accessible units?
No, 217 Victor Parkway #E does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Victor Parkway #E have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Victor Parkway #E does not have units with dishwashers.

