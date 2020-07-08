207 VICTOR PARKWAY

This is a must see condo. A beautiful two bedroom and two full bath condo in Annapolis with an open floor-plan.Updated kitchen and baths. Great location that is close to downtown Annapolis. Available November 1st. Gas (heat) and water included in rent. Certified Lead Free.Must use CBRB application attached.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
