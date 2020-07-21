179 S SOUTHWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

NOW for RENT ($2,500/mo) or SALE ($409,900). Live in charming Homewood, and enjoy the lifestyle of living within walking distance to Historic Annapolis. With 3 BRs + a Den (possible 4th BR), flexible living and entertaining spaces, and off-street parking, it's a great value for the finished space and in-town living. You'll love the large master suite with 2 closets and private bath. Imagine a cozy winter evening by the wood burning fireplace and fun summer BBQs on the deck with trellis. Additional features you will enjoy are the wood floors though most of house, bathroom updates, stainless appliances, new roof shingles in 2018, low maintenance fenced back yard with shed, central HVAC, and low-maintenance siding! Enjoy nearby restaurants and bars and walk to many other great locations and conveniences: Park Place, Navy-Marine Stadium, West Annapolis, playing fields, walking paths, commuter charter bus to DC, and public transportation. Easy access to RT 50 and I-97. Furniture in photos is virtually staged. NO SMOKING, NO VAPING; $50 Application Fee to apply, $50 Lease processing Fee with 1st month's rent and security deposit once application is approved.