Annapolis, MD
179 S SOUTHWOOD AVENUE
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

179 S SOUTHWOOD AVENUE

179 South Southwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

179 South Southwood Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
NOW for RENT ($2,500/mo) or SALE ($409,900). Live in charming Homewood, and enjoy the lifestyle of living within walking distance to Historic Annapolis. With 3 BRs + a Den (possible 4th BR), flexible living and entertaining spaces, and off-street parking, it's a great value for the finished space and in-town living. You'll love the large master suite with 2 closets and private bath. Imagine a cozy winter evening by the wood burning fireplace and fun summer BBQs on the deck with trellis. Additional features you will enjoy are the wood floors though most of house, bathroom updates, stainless appliances, new roof shingles in 2018, low maintenance fenced back yard with shed, central HVAC, and low-maintenance siding! Enjoy nearby restaurants and bars and walk to many other great locations and conveniences: Park Place, Navy-Marine Stadium, West Annapolis, playing fields, walking paths, commuter charter bus to DC, and public transportation. Easy access to RT 50 and I-97. Furniture in photos is virtually staged. NO SMOKING, NO VAPING; $50 Application Fee to apply, $50 Lease processing Fee with 1st month's rent and security deposit once application is approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

