Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This House is great inside & represents downtown living at it's best. This home features 3 bedrooms, wood floors; crown molding; and excellent built ins for storage. Master bedroom has fireplace & so does living room & dining room. Beautiful renovated kitchen leads to a spacious patio & garden; inviting front porch too. Walk for coffee, dining, shopping and City Dock. Pictures are from before tenants moved in and now. Please excuse boxes as tenants are moving.