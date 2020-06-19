14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11

Amenities
Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy. This 2 bedroom/2 full bath plus Den top floor unit boasts over 1,500 square feet of living space, tons of natural light and has just been updated top-to-bottom. New flooring is found in every room, the Kitchen features new appliances, including a gas range, and the baths have both been updated with new tile & vanities. The Master Suite comes complete with an attached bath and a spacious walk-in closet. Gas & AC are included in the rental price and pets are on a case by case basis. With Downtown Annapolis just 5 minutes away, and blocks to Quiet Waters Park, you can experience the Annapolis lifestyle at an unbeatable price!