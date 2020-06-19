14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy. This 2 bedroom/2 full bath plus Den top floor unit boasts over 1,500 square feet of living space, tons of natural light and has just been updated top-to-bottom. New flooring is found in every room, the Kitchen features new appliances, including a gas range, and the baths have both been updated with new tile & vanities. The Master Suite comes complete with an attached bath and a spacious walk-in closet. Gas & AC are included in the rental price and pets are on a case by case basis. With Downtown Annapolis just 5 minutes away, and blocks to Quiet Waters Park, you can experience the Annapolis lifestyle at an unbeatable price!