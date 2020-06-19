All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:30 AM

14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11

14 Silverwood Circle · (443) 995-5805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD 21403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy. This 2 bedroom/2 full bath plus Den top floor unit boasts over 1,500 square feet of living space, tons of natural light and has just been updated top-to-bottom. New flooring is found in every room, the Kitchen features new appliances, including a gas range, and the baths have both been updated with new tile & vanities. The Master Suite comes complete with an attached bath and a spacious walk-in closet. Gas & AC are included in the rental price and pets are on a case by case basis. With Downtown Annapolis just 5 minutes away, and blocks to Quiet Waters Park, you can experience the Annapolis lifestyle at an unbeatable price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 have any available units?
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 have?
Some of 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 currently offering any rent specials?
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 is pet friendly.
Does 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 offer parking?
No, 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 does not offer parking.
Does 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 have a pool?
Yes, 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 has a pool.
Does 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 have accessible units?
No, 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity