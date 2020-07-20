All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:17 AM

13 JANWALL CT

13 Janwall Court · No Longer Available
Location

13 Janwall Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Townhome in Quiet Community of Forest Glen offers TWO Master Bedrooms! Both bedrooms are on upper level and have an en-suite bath. One also includes a walk-in closet, double vanities & dual sinks. Open main level floor plan invites you into the home. Upgraded countertops, new stove, refrigerator & washer/dryer in your spacious kitchen that looks into your dining area. Wood burning fireplace for cozy evenings in and great ambiance. New carpets and freshly painted. Beautifully landscaped back yard for you to enjoy from your patio. Ample storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 JANWALL CT have any available units?
13 JANWALL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 JANWALL CT have?
Some of 13 JANWALL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 JANWALL CT currently offering any rent specials?
13 JANWALL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 JANWALL CT pet-friendly?
No, 13 JANWALL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 13 JANWALL CT offer parking?
No, 13 JANWALL CT does not offer parking.
Does 13 JANWALL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 JANWALL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 JANWALL CT have a pool?
No, 13 JANWALL CT does not have a pool.
Does 13 JANWALL CT have accessible units?
No, 13 JANWALL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13 JANWALL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 JANWALL CT has units with dishwashers.
