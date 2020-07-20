13 JANWALL CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Townhome in Quiet Community of Forest Glen offers TWO Master Bedrooms! Both bedrooms are on upper level and have an en-suite bath. One also includes a walk-in closet, double vanities & dual sinks. Open main level floor plan invites you into the home. Upgraded countertops, new stove, refrigerator & washer/dryer in your spacious kitchen that looks into your dining area. Wood burning fireplace for cozy evenings in and great ambiance. New carpets and freshly painted. Beautifully landscaped back yard for you to enjoy from your patio. Ample storage.