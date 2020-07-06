All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 1294 VIRGINIA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
1294 VIRGINIA STREET
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

1294 VIRGINIA STREET

1294 Virginia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1294 Virginia Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Absolutely BEAUTIFUL, custom Traynor built, craftsman home! Open concept with tall ceilings and loads of character. The home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a finished basement, granite counter tops, 42" wood cabinets, hardwood floors, crown molding, architectural light fixtures, 2nd floor laundry, professionally landscaped fenced yard. Wonderful deck for summer evenings. Located within walking distance of West Street and the new Annapolis Library. Neighborhood is great for anyone commuting to DC or Baltimore with easy access in and out. Bus stop located nearby. No thru-traffic. . . located at the end of a dead end street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1294 VIRGINIA STREET have any available units?
1294 VIRGINIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1294 VIRGINIA STREET have?
Some of 1294 VIRGINIA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1294 VIRGINIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1294 VIRGINIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1294 VIRGINIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1294 VIRGINIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 1294 VIRGINIA STREET offer parking?
No, 1294 VIRGINIA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1294 VIRGINIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1294 VIRGINIA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1294 VIRGINIA STREET have a pool?
No, 1294 VIRGINIA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1294 VIRGINIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1294 VIRGINIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1294 VIRGINIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1294 VIRGINIA STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College