1204 KENTWOOD STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool table

Available Immediately Spacious Colonial features gleaming hardwood floors, light filled kitchen w/granite counters and stainless appliances. Kitchen/dining area opens to Family Room with fireplace and has sliders to large deck. Separate Dining Room and formal Living Room. Finished basement with full bathroom, bedroom, laundry room and pool table. All this and conveniently located to major commuter routes, shopping, restaurants, Navy stadium and all that Annapolis has to offer! Professionally managed.