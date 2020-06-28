All apartments in Annapolis
1204 KENTWOOD STREET

1204 Kentwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Kentwood Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool table
Available Immediately Spacious Colonial features gleaming hardwood floors, light filled kitchen w/granite counters and stainless appliances. Kitchen/dining area opens to Family Room with fireplace and has sliders to large deck. Separate Dining Room and formal Living Room. Finished basement with full bathroom, bedroom, laundry room and pool table. All this and conveniently located to major commuter routes, shopping, restaurants, Navy stadium and all that Annapolis has to offer! Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 KENTWOOD STREET have any available units?
1204 KENTWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 KENTWOOD STREET have?
Some of 1204 KENTWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 KENTWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1204 KENTWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 KENTWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1204 KENTWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 1204 KENTWOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 1204 KENTWOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1204 KENTWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 KENTWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 KENTWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 1204 KENTWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1204 KENTWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1204 KENTWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 KENTWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 KENTWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
