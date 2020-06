Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming cottage located in Annapolis near Navy Stadium and close to shopping and dining Downtown and West Street. This 2 bedroom - 2 bath home features craftsman-style deco with bead-board ceilings, crown molding, and wainscoting. The home has an updated kitchen, appliances, and bathrooms. This cozy home is completed with a front porch sunroom, deck, 1 car garage and yard. This is a must-see!! Visit www.chaseproperty.org to schedule showing or submit application.