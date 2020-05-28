All apartments in Annapolis
1119 Lake Heron #1B

1119 Lake Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Lake Heron Drive, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautifully renovated END UNIT in Lake Heron! - Renovated 1st Floor Lake Heron - 2 bed/2 bath. 1150 sq ft with wood burning fireplace, two balconies, large great room and Master Bedroom. Kitchen l granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Tons of storage closet space. Enjoy wooded/water views from living room and kitchen. Community is located on a wooded water view site along the Chesapeake and Lake Heron. This is a must see. Rent includes water/sewer/trash and condo fees. Tenant is responsible for electric service only. Community has pool.

Pets will be considered case by case.

For more information or to schedule a showing of the property:
Lauren Dorsey
Innovative Properties
(410) 268-8400

(RLNE2381394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Lake Heron #1B have any available units?
1119 Lake Heron #1B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Lake Heron #1B have?
Some of 1119 Lake Heron #1B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Lake Heron #1B currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Lake Heron #1B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Lake Heron #1B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Lake Heron #1B is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Lake Heron #1B offer parking?
No, 1119 Lake Heron #1B does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Lake Heron #1B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Lake Heron #1B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Lake Heron #1B have a pool?
Yes, 1119 Lake Heron #1B has a pool.
Does 1119 Lake Heron #1B have accessible units?
No, 1119 Lake Heron #1B does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Lake Heron #1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Lake Heron #1B does not have units with dishwashers.

